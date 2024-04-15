Egypt International Remittance Business Report 2024-2028: No Tax On Remittances, Offering Land And Housing For US Dollars, Promoting Digital Channels



The Egyptian remittance industry received less than expected remittance in 2023, according to a report from the World Bank. The growing gap between official and unofficial exchange rates has led to a significant drop in inward remittances. To drive the growth of the remittance market, the Egyptian government is undertaking various initiatives, including the use of digital channels for remittances in the formal sector.

Furthermore, the government is also planning to increase the number of expats in the European Union and the United States over the medium term. These initiatives are expected to aid the growth recovery of the remittance market in Egypt. Despite short-term challenges, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the remittance industry in Egypt over the next three to four years.

Remittance inflow decline significantly in 2023 due to gap between official and unofficial exchange rates

The World Bank is predicting a significant 15% year-on-year decrease in remittances to Egypt from expatriates in 2023, amounting to US$24.2 billion. This is a notable shift from their earlier forecast in June 2023, which anticipated a 3.1% increase. The decline is attributed to the widening gap between official and unofficial exchange rates, resulting in a substantial drop in remittances through official channels.

The Central Bank data revealed a significant 38% decrease in remittance flows during H1 2023, totaling US$10 billion. This marks the lowest level recorded since H1 2017. The World Bank's report underscores that remittances in the MENA region are expected to decrease by 5.3% to approximately US$61 billion in 2023, following a 4.5% decline in 2022. The primary factor behind this revised forecast is the sharp reduction in remittances to Egypt, the largest recipient in the region.

The report points out that a shortage in foreign currency has widened the gap between exchange rates, prompting the Egyptian government to implement measures to bolster the country's foreign exchange reserves. The Egyptian government is undertaking various measures to address the decline in remittances. This includes no tax on remittances. Furthermore, the government is offering land and housing in exchange for US Dollars through the New Urban Communities Authority. Banks are planning to introduce savings products exempt from commissions for the diaspora, and efforts are underway to promote the use of digital channels for remittances in the formal sector.

The Egyptian government plans to increase the number of expats by one million in the EU and the US

A document released by the Cabinet titled Features of the Strategic Orientation of the Egyptian Economy 2024-2030 outlines the government's goal to increase the number of Egyptian expatriates by one million. This initiative is driven by the significant demand for workers, totaling 100 million, in the European Union and the United States. The plan is for the additional one million Egyptians to contribute to various sectors abroad, including artificial intelligence (AI), information technology services, nursing, and biotechnology, addressing the existing labor shortage.

The government is also aiming to boost annual remittances by 10 percent, reaching a target of US$53 billion. As per statements from the Ministry of Immigration and Egyptian Expats, the official count of Egyptian expatriates stands at 9.5 million.

Regional remittance providers are eyeing to enter the Egyptian market to drive growth in 2024

To capitalize on the growth opportunity offered by the Egyptian remittance industry, which happens to be one of the top remittance receiving nations, regional providers are seeking to expand their presence in the country in 2024.

Careem, the UAE-based firm, is planning to enter the Egyptian market in 2024. This is part of the firm's strategy to strengthen its position in the global remittance sector over the medium term. Careem, in December 2023, also entered into the Indian remittance market. Alongside Egypt, Careem is also eyeing an expansion in the Philippines in 2024.

Going forward, the publisher expects more regional remittance service providers to launch operations in Egypt, thereby driving the competitive landscape over the medium term. This will aid innovation and sector growth over the next three to four years.

