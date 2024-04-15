Delhi Court Seeks CBI's Reply On BRS Leader K. Kavitha's Bail Plea, Lists For April 22

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday sought, by April 20, the CBI's reply on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha's bail application in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The development comes after the court earlier on Monday sent Kavitha, the daughter of BRS supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, to judicial custody till April 23. Her custody in the Enforcement Directorate's case will also end on the same date.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court issued notice to the CBI and listed the matter for the next hearing on April 22.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday claimed that she did not cooperate with the probe and gave evasive replies contrary to the evidence on record.

Noting that her further CBI custody is not required at this stage, it sought that she be sent to 14-day judicial custody, as she "being a prominent politician, is a very influential person and as such, there are credible reasons to believe that she may influence the witnesses and the potential witnesses, who are yet to be examined, tamper with the evidence to be further collected and may hamper the ongoing investigation".

"That further investigation is going on and the same is at the very crucial stage. Some crucial witnesses are yet to be examined and documents/digital evidence are yet to be collected."

The CBI arrested Kavitha from the Tihar Jail on April 11 and presented her before a Delhi court the next day. The judge then sent her to CBI's custody noting that a "detailed and sustained interrogation" of the accused is necessary.