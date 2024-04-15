Unemployment rate in Turkey drops to reach 8.7 percent in February

(MENAFN) According to data released on Monday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Turkey’s unemployment rate experienced a notable decline to reach a four-month low of 8.7 percent in February, marking a 0.3 percentage point decrease from the previous month. This figure demonstrated a significant improvement from 9 percent in January 2024 and 10 percent in February 2023, as indicated by the TurkStat data.



The data further revealed that the number of jobless individuals decreased by 109,000 compared to the previous month, totaling 3.08 million in February. Notably, the unemployment rate exhibited disparities between genders, with a rate of 7.3 percent for men and 11.3 percent for women during the same period.



Additionally, the labor force participation rate stood at 54 percent in February, underscoring the level of workforce engagement within the economy. Meanwhile, the employment rate was reported at 49.3 percent, representing approximately 32.4 million employed individuals in Turkey as of February.



Regarding youth employment, the data showed a decline in the youth unemployment rate, which stood at 15.6 percent in February, down from 16.4 percent in January. However, disparities persisted between genders within this demographic, with a youth unemployment rate of 13.3 percent for men and 19.6 percent for women during the same period. These figures highlight the ongoing efforts to address employment challenges, particularly among Turkey’s youth population.

MENAFN15042024000045015839ID1108095215