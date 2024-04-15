Dollar exhibits stability amid Middle East crisis, U.S. interest rate concerns

(MENAFN) During early Monday trading, the dollar exhibited stability, retaining its largest weekly gain since 2022. The US currency found support from the escalating crisis in the Middle East and concerns regarding sustained high US interest rates. Last week, the dollar saw a notable 1.6 percent increase against a basket of six major currencies following the release of US inflation data, which raised doubts about expectations for interest rate cuts in the United States. In contrast, European policymakers hinted at the possibility of a rate cut in the coming months.



The dollar's strength was underscored by its five-month high against the euro on Friday, with the euro maintaining proximity to these levels early in the Asian session at USD1.0655. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen experienced significant losses on Monday, reaching its lowest level in 34 years at 153.85 against the dollar.



The yen's depreciation against the dollar reignited speculations regarding potential government intervention to bolster the currency. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki stated that authorities were closely monitoring currency movements and emphasized Tokyo's readiness to take action if necessary.



While the initial market reaction appeared to focus on diminished expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut rather than the recent Iranian attack on Israel over the weekend, which led to declines in stock markets and losses for Bitcoin and oil, the situation remains dynamic. The ongoing crisis in the Middle East and evolving monetary policy considerations are likely to continue influencing currency markets in the near term.

