NYSE: AGL Lawsuit Notice: Investors Who Lost Money With Shares Of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL) Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation

Investors, who purchased shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 20, 2024. Those NYSE: AGL investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at ... or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

A lawsuit was filed by an investor in NYSE: AGL against agilon health, inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges, among other things, that the defendants between April 15, 2021 and February 27, 2024 and in the IPO's offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that agilon's business model, purportedly focused on patient care rather than fee-for-service, was unable to provide the cost savings and the mitigation of medical expenses represented to investors, that agilon had suffered tens of millions of dollars in excess costs related to patient supplemental benefits and over $60 million in excess costs related to agilon's core medical services that had not been disclosed to investors, that agilon had suffered tens of millions of dollars in prior year development claims that had not been revealed to investors, and that agilon's 2023 medical margin and adjusted EBITDA guidance, its 2024 cash flow guidance, and its 2026 long-term guidance was not achievable and lacked a reasonable basis in fact.

Those who purchased agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

...

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.