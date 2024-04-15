UPCX Becomes Main Sponsor Of Webx2024 And Showcases Its Innovative Payment System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore , April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX (UPC), a developer of open-source blockchain payment systems, has announced that it will be the main sponsor of the upcoming WebX2024, the largest professional gathering in Asia for global crypto assets, blockchain, and other Web3 technologies. The event is scheduled to take place on August 28-29, 2024, at The Prince Park Tower in Tokyo.





UPCX's Super App is a payment and financial services platform optimized with blockchain technology, offering high-speed payment solutions that are on par with existing financial institutions. As the main sponsor of WebX2024, UPCX will showcase its revolutionary payment system, which not only supports high-speed transaction settlements but also facilitates financial smart contracts, multi-asset trading, and stablecoin issuance.

During the two-day conference, UPCX will set up an exhibition booth to display the unique features of its payment system, including User Issued Assets (UIA), Non-Fungible Assets (NFA), a decentralized exchange (DEX), and the UPCX digital wallet, among other advanced payment solutions.

Koki Sato, Chief Marketing Officer of UPCX, stated, "We are extremely honored to be the main sponsor of WebX2024. This event provides us with an excellent platform to showcase our technology to professionals across Asia and the globe. We believe that our innovative payment solutions will greatly advance the application of blockchain technology in everyday business activities."

WebX2024 is expected to attract a broad participation from entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and media from around the world, offering attendees the opportunity to interact directly with top experts and businesses in the crypto assets and blockchain sectors.

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform designed to provide regulated financial services to users worldwide. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset trading, User Issued Assets (UIA), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Additionally, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, customizable payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and security-enhanced hardware wallets, creating a one-stop financial ecosystem.

