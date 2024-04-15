(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australian Video Entertainment Market Forecast & Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In the dynamic landscape of Australian video entertainment, a comprehensive report reveals an anticipated growth trajectory, with subscription video on demand (SVOD) services driving the industry forward. An analysis of historical data coupled with projections through to 2027 provides stakeholders with an insightful outlook on subscription revenue streams across key verticals in the Australian market.

Industry Vertical Forecasts

The report segments the Australian video entertainment industry into several verticals, offering detailed forecasts and commentary on subscription and purchase expenditures. The verticals analyzed include Pay-TV, SVOD, transactional video on demand (TVOD)/electronic sell-through (EST), physical media, and cinema.

The SVOD sector projects exceptional strength with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the next five years, spurred by augmented subscriber numbers and increasing average revenue per user (ARPU). This sector's momentum is part of the ongoing digital transformation that has reshaped consumer habits, particularly during the pandemic which saw a significant 47% surge in SVOD revenue.

Despite the burgeoning SVOD market, Pay-TV is confronting ongoing challenges, with structural industry changes influencing content consumption. Nevertheless, providers like Foxtel are adapting by branching into the SVOD space, though forecasted pressure may increase as the period progresses. Content acquisition strategies and the evolving positioning of global SVOD players remain pivotal factors.

Evolution of Physical Media and Cinema

While digital platforms advance, traditional physical media retains a niche consumer base even as its broader significance diminishes. Concurrently, cinema revenues are anticipated to stabilize, chiefly as a result of post-pandemic recovery and incremental ticket price elevations.

Data Presentation

Dot-point discussions elucidate the underpinnings of forecasted growth and trends, substantiated by graphical and tabular illustrations. Data is systematically structured, offering readers an uncomplicated interpretation of expenditure forecasts, growth rates, and market insights.

Concluding the report is a detailed methodology chart alongside a comprehensive table of definitions and sources, ensuring the integrity and clarity of the information provided.

The insights contained within this report are poised to guide industry participants, stakeholders, and observers in understanding and navigating the dynamic video entertainment landscape in Australia over the coming years.

