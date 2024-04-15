(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cryptocurrency Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The cryptocurrency market is poised for significant growth over the coming years, with projections indicating an increase of USD 34.5 billion within the 2023-2028 period. This expansion is estimated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.64%. The burgeoning interest in digital assets, the proliferation of cryptocurrency wallets, and increased financial technology expenditures are pivotal in fueling this impressive market trajectory.

Market Segmentation Analysis

A comprehensive segmentation analysis of the market has been performed, categorizing it by type, which includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche. Furthermore, the market is classified into hardware and software components. Geographically, the analysis encompasses North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, ensuring a global perspective on the cryptocurrency phenomenon.

Key Market Influencers

One of the notable trends identified as a significant propeller for market growth is the growing retail acceptance of cryptocurrencies. In tandem with this trend, a prevailing inclination towards digital currencies and the advancing development of blockchain technology are set to stimulate considerable market demand.

Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics

The competitive analysis presents an in-depth consultation of key market players, designed to furnish stakeholders with strategic insights to enhance their market positioning. The analysis carefully considers various market facets, including profit margins, pricing strategies, competition levels, and promotional initiatives. This structured approach underscores the potential for companies to craft well-informed strategies and capitalize on imminent growth opportunities.

The market landscape is extensively mapped, alongside a prognostication of emerging trends and challenges likely to impact market progression. This information equips businesses to devise strategies that align with future market developments.

In-Depth Vendor Landscape

An examination of vendors forms an integral component of the report, collaboratively aiding clients in refining their market stance. A spectrum of leading market vendors has been analyzed, reflecting the varied and dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market.

The extensive market research outlined in the report is bolstered by a comprehensive competitive landscape and an in-depth analysis of key industry influencers.

Companies Profiled:



AlphaPoint Corp.

Binance Holdings Ltd.

Bitcoinforme S.L.

Bitfury Group

CEX Ltd

Coinbase Global Inc.

Dogecoin

FMR

Gemini Trust Co.

KuCoin

Ledger

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc

Pantera Capital

Pintu Kemana Saja

Riot Platforms Inc.

Ripple Labs Inc.

Shiba Inu

WazirX

Xapo Bank Ltd.

Cardano Valora

The cryptocurrency market is segmented as below:

By Type



Bitcoin

Ethereum Avalanche and others

By Component



Hardware Software

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900