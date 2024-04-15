Goliath Amends Option Agreement To Fast Track 49% Ownership In Golddigger Property Based On Positive Results To Date, Golden Triangle B.C.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath” ) is pleased to report it has fast tracked its 49% ownership interest in the Golddigger Property (the“ Property ”), located in the“Golden Triangle”, British Columbia based on positive results to date. The Company has made all payments required to the vendor under its option agreement dated April 18, 2017 (the“ Option Agreement ”). It has exceeded the minimum exploration expenditures of $14,000,000 to ultimately earn a 100% interest in the Property. Goliath will earn the remaining 51% interest in the Property by issuing a National Instrument 43-101 (“ NI 43-101 ”) resource estimate showing a minimum of 2,000,000 AuEq ounces on or before June 1, 2027.



Key points to the amendment provide for Goliath's immediate 49% ownership in the Property upon the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares issued prior to May 15, 2024 to the Property vendors. To earn the remaining 51% interest and therefore an outright 100% ownership in the Property, issue a NI 43-101 maiden resource report outlining a minimum of 2,000,000 AuEq ounces (M&I, Indicated and/or Inferred) on or before June 1, 2027.

Roger Rosmus, Founder and CEO of Goliath Resources, states: “We are very pleased to have fast tracked our initial 49% interest in the Golddigger Property and look forward to acquiring the remaining 51% interest. The property already is a remarkable gold discovery, showing multiple zones that transition from the sediments, into the contact of the sediments and volcanics then into the volcanics. We feel confident that with further drilling into the volcanics, we will continue to discover multiple zones that lead us to the heat engine that caused the widespread gold mineralization. New grassroots gold discoveries are very rare in the gold mining sector. The gold mineralization has excellent continuity and is very predictable as can be seen from the high percentage of gold mineralization in our drill holes, and equally as exciting is the high percentage of visible gold in the drill holes. It also has exceptional gold recoveries of 92.2% at a 327 micron crush with 48.8% being free gold from gravity alone; the cheapest cost of producing doré. Jackpot is yet another discovery of outcropping high-grade gold-silver-copper with multiple mineralized veins within a broader shear zone that can be traced for >500 meters with 400 meters of vertical relief which we believe has excellent upside potential for our shareholders. This clearly demonstrates the strong possibility for many more discoveries of material size mineralized shear zones/veins directly related to the Surebet system that remains open. The newly discovered Jackpot outcrop assayed one of the highest-grade samples collected on the Property to date returning 21.5 oz/t AuEq or 667.40 gpt AuEq. Of important note, it is hosted in a shear composed of strongly silicified porphyritic andesite within the Hazelton Volcanics that could quickly evolve into our next material grade and/or porphyry drill discovery on the Golddigger property in 2024. We also are looking forward to announcing results from our inaugural exploration program on Golddigger's Cambria Icefield new discoveries at Treasure Island and Full Contact as well the inaugural drill program at our untested porphyry target at our Luck Strike property this year.”

Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% controlled covering an area of 66,023 hectares (163,146 acres) and is located in the world class geological setting of the Eskay Rift within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and within 3 kilometers of the 'Red Line' that is host to multiple world class deposits.

The Surebet discovery has exceptional metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% inclusive of 48.8% free gold from gravity alone at a 327-micrometer crush (no deleterious elements and no cyanide required to recover the gold based on metallurgical work completed to date).

It is in an excellent location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The Town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the east of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The City of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the Town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the west coast and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport with supplies.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited is an explorer of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle area of northwestern British Columbia and Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. All of its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. The Company currently has ample funds in its treasury to initiate a significant 2024 drill program. Goliath has key strategic cornerstone shareholders that include Crescat Capital, Mr. Rob McEwen and Mr. Eric Sprott.

Other

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area, and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were and are planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2022 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alterations are sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half, one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Standards, blanks and duplicates were added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%.

Grab, channels, chip, and talus samples are collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but are not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples are extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites are flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites are recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock are recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. A transport company takes them from the core shack to the ALS labs facilities in North Vancouver. ALS is either certified to ISO 9001:2008 or accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. At ALS, samples are processed, dried, crushed, and pulverized before analysis using the ME-MS61 and Au-SCR21 methods. For the ME-MS61 method, a prepared sample is digested with perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric, and hydrochloric acids. The residue is topped up with dilute hydrochloric acid and analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry. Overlimits are re-analyzed using the ME-OG62 and Ag-GRA21 methods (gravimetric finish). For Au-SCR21 a large volume of sample is needed (typically 1-3kg). The sample is crushed and screened (usually to -106 micron) to separate coarse gold particles from fine material. After screening, two aliquots of the fine fraction are analysed using the traditional fire assay method. The fine fraction is expected to be reasonably homogenous and well represented by the duplicate analyses. The entire coarse fraction is assayed to determine the contribution of the coarse gold.

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo are the qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are estimated to be 80-90% and AuEq metal values are calculated using: AuEq metal values are calculated using: Au 1924.79 USD/oz, Ag 22.76 USD/oz, Cu 3.75 USD/lbs, Pb 2128.75 USD/ton and Zn 2468.50 USD/ton on December 23, 2023. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath's project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath's Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Goliath's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete financings and its ability to build value for its shareholders as it develops its mining properties. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goliath. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will occur, or that if the proposed transactions do occur, will be completed on the terms described above.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Goliath is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

