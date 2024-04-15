AVTODOM Taganka Guarantees Unique Service For Premium Electric Cars Zeekr And Lixiang

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The AVTODOM Taganka service center is expanding the range of brands it serves. The dealership center is located at Moscow, Mikhailovsky proezd, building 3,1. It performs maintenance, repairs of LiXiang hybrid cars Li7, Li9 and Zeekr electric cars 001 and 009 now.



Servicing electric vehicles requires skills in handling systems that are under high voltage. AVTODOM Taganka specialists who perform car repairs and maintenance have relevant experience working with electric cars Audi E-tron and AITO. They have completed an additional training course necessary for highly qualified work with LiXiang and Zeekr vehicles. The service center has all the consumables necessary for maintenance. A 6-month warranty is provided for all repairs.



Maintenance of LiXiang is carried out once a year or every 10,000 kilometers. The configuration of cars of this brand includes two engines - an electric and an internal combustion engine. This requires the use of special brands of motor oils adapted to the temperature conditions of hybrid cars. Replacement of cabin and air filters, spark plugs, brake and coolant fluids, and oil in drives is carried out during maintenance. The condition of key elements of the hybrid vehicle, including the circulation pump, cooling radiator and battery is checked.



The Zeekr manufacturer recommends carrying out maintenance every 20,000 thousand kilometers or once a year. Specialists carry out full diagnostics of all electronic systems of Zeekr vehicles using diagnostic equipment. AVTODOM Taganka employees adopted experience in programming electronic units from Chinese specialists. Replacement of gearbox oil, brake and coolant fluids and cabin filter is carried out during maintenance.



LiXiang and Zeekr cars are equipped with a rear multi-link suspension combined with a front McPherson strut. AVTODOM Taganka specialists have extensive experience working with this type of suspension. They will promptly eliminate any possible malfunction. The tire changing machines that the service center is equipped with allow quickly and efficiently carrying out beading and balancing of wheels of cars of both brands. Customers can store tires free.



The service area of the dealership center occupies 2,200 square meters. It is equipped with certified equipment and can service 60 vehicles per day. Employees undergo regular training and advanced training. They strictly follow the standards regulated by automakers. High quality of service brought AVTODOM Taganka victory in the national competition Car Dealer of the Year - 2019 in the Service category and the title Best Dealer in Moscow in 2017.



"Highly qualified specialists allow us to provide reliable service for electric cars. We were one of the first in Moscow to carry out maintenance and repair of electric cars of premium Western brands. We are pleased to offer a unique service opportunity to owners of cars of the LiXiang and Zeekr brands now. We guarantee our customers prompt and highly professional technical service and high-quality repairs of electric cars," Alexey Zabelkin, Director of the Taganka Division of AVTODOM Group, commented.





GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.





