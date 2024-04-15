2 Killed, Over 50 Injured In Road Accident In Pakistan's Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, April 15 (IANS) At least two people were killed and over 50 others injured in a road accident in Chakwal district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, highway police said on Monday.

Highway patrolling police said that a bus fell into a deep ravine in the Sar Kalan area near the Kallar Kahar region of the district late Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal, Quratulain Malik, told media that the death toll may rise as five of the injured were in critical condition.

According to police, the accident occurred due to overspeeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading it to a deep ditch beside the road.