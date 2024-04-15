Kirby Calls For Floor Vote On Israel-Ukraine Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby on Sunday said Israel and Ukraine funding should be put on the House floor "as soon as possible."

That's according to Axios , Ukrinform reports.

Kirby noted that all the House of Representatives needs to do "is take it up" and "put it on the floor," telling NBC's "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker that "you and I both know the votes are there."

"But we're just looking for leadership out of the speaker's office: get it on the floor, get it voted on so that not only Israel can get additional resources and defend itself - which they clearly need - but that Ukraine can as well," he added.

Ukrinform reported earlier that House Speaker Mike Johnson had refused to bring to the floor a Ukraine aid bill approved by the Senate. Johnson said earlier that he expects to move a package including aid for Ukraine with "some important innovations" when the House returns from recess.

The Senate on February 13 passed a $95 billion national security funding package, which included $60 billion in aid for Ukraine.

The document should be approved by the House before being sent to U.S. President Joe Biden for signature.