Zelensky Replaces Deputy Secretary Of National Security And Defense Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree dismissing Oleksii Soloviov as deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
The decree to that effect, No. 228/2024 of April 15, has been published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.
According to Decree No. 229/2024 , the head of state appointed Andrii Kononenko to the post of deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Read also:
Soloviov took up the post of deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council on February 25, 2020.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
