Zelensky Replaces Deputy Secretary Of National Security And Defense Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree dismissing Oleksii Soloviov as deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The decree to that effect, No. 228/2024 of April 15, has been published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

According to Decree No. 229/2024 , the head of state appointed Andrii Kononenko to the post of deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against 86 legal entities, seven individuals

Soloviov took up the post of deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council on February 25, 2020.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine