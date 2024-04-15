Duda: We Must Do Everything Possible To Enable Ukraine To Return All Of Its Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There has been no talk about peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and the partners must do everything they can to enable Ukraine to regain all the territories occupied by the Russians.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this in an interview with LRT , Ukrinform reports.

"I have not heard any talk about peace talks. They are certainly not happening at the moment. I know that Volodymyr Zelensky has a very strict position on the defense and recapture of territories. We must do everything we can to enable Ukraine to regain all the territories that have been taken from it," Duda said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that if the Ukrainian Armed Forces reach the front lines of February 24, 2022, Vladimir Putin could return all captured territories to Ukraine.