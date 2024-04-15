President Ilham Aliyev Extends Congratulations To President-Elect Of Slovakia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sentcongratulatory letter to Peter Pellegrini on his election as thePresident of the Slovak Republic, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. Pellegrini,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as President ofthe Slovak Republic.

The development of friendly relations with Slovakia holds greatsignificance for us. Currently, there are good opportunities forenriching the Azerbaijan-Slovakia cooperation with new content invarious areas. I believe that the Embassy of our country, whichstarted its activities in Bratislava last year, will contribute tothe expansion of our bilateral ties.

I am confident that we will make joint efforts towards furtherstrengthening our intergovernmental relations and deepening ourcooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in yourupcoming responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendlypeople of Slovakia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 April 2024"