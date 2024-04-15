Official: Kuwait Moh Keen On Implementing Quality Control In Labs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- Director of Medical Laboratory Services Department at the Ministry of Health Dr. Remaa Al-Safi affirmed the implementation of quality control policies in medical laboratories according to international standards in all laboratories affiliated with the ministry.

This came in a press statement on the sidelines of a celebration held by the ministry on the occasion of International Medical Laboratory Day under the slogan (Let us be guardians of the quality of work and patient safety) on Monday.

Dr. Remaa pointed out that laboratories are included in external quality control systems that are internationally approved to compare the validity of test results in international reference laboratories, pointing out that laboratory workers place patient safety as a priority.

Al-Safi appreciated the role played by workers in medical laboratories in the ministry and private medical sector and the outstanding efforts they provide in serving patients, detecting diseases, and improving the laboratory services.

The General Assembly of the International Federation for Biomedical Laboratory Sciences approved at its global conference Norway in 1996, selecting April 15 as an annual international day for medical laboratories to raise global awareness of their vital role in diagnosing diseases. (end) mrf

