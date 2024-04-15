India Has Power To Strike At Enemy Across Loc: Rajnath Singh In Kathua

Addressing an election rally at Kathua district of Jammu, Singh, as per news agency KNO, said that India has emerged as the world's strongest country on all fronts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendera Modi.

“We have the power to strike at our enemy outside the LoC and also in the enemy's own territory across the LoC. We proved our strength on the September 28 surgical strike,” Singh said. Seeking votes for the BJP's candidate for Udhampur parliamentary seat, Dr Jitendera Singh, the Defence Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is touching new heights.“Our military might and strength is considered as the world's best.” Udhampur Lok Sabha seat is going to polls on April 19.

He said that regional parties in J&K like National Conference, PDP and even Congress“misused Article 370” for their own political benefits.“I saw pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi playing with snow in Kashmir. How could have they played with snow had Article 370 been still there,” Singh asked.

Taking a jibe at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who once claimed that if Article 370 would be removed, blood would flow in rivers, the Defence Minister said:“She (Mehbooba) once stated that khoon ki Nadiya behengi Jammu and Kashmir mein, agar Article 370 gaya.... But let me assure you, not khoon ki Nadiya but streams of milk and water along with the development and prosperity will flow in J&K,” he said.

Continuing his attack on the PDP chief, Singh said that Mehbooba had also stated that nobody would pick up Tiranga in J&K if Article 370 would go, but today,“in every house and government building, Tri-colour is flying high.”

He said in the Sankalp Patra (Sankalp Patra) of BJP, PM Modi ensured the inclusion of free treatment to people above 70 years of age no matter to which income group they belong to.“Who else can do this other than Modi,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister urged the people to vote in large numbers in favour of Dr Jitendra Singh and stated that BJP is committed to safeguard the rights of women.“Irrespective of the cast and colour, we have ensured women are protected by all means. We abolished

Tripple talakh to ensure women safety. It was a great injustice that if a man would marry a woman, he was having the right to divorce here within ten days of marriage only by stating Talak word three times,” he said, adding that BJP is committed to make 3 Crore Lakhpati Behanji's.

