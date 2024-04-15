K3 Legal In Association With Fred Kan & Co Opens First Office In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Margaret Chen Director, K3 Legal New Zealand and head of K3 Legal Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2024 - K3 Legal , a leading law firm in Auckland, New Zealand, has received approval from The Law Society of Hong Kong to launch an association with Fred Kan & Co., a law firm with a long history in Hong Kong and a network covering Mainland China including the Greater Bay Area, and Japan. Branded as K3 Legal Hong Kong , this is the first time K3 has established a presence outside of New Zealand.Head of K3 Legal Hong Kong is Ms Margaret Chen , a highly regarded lawyer skilled in litigation, commercial and business and immigration. Ms. Chen recently relocated from K3's office in Auckland to Hong Kong.Commenting on K3 Legal Hong Kong, Ms Chen said:'K3's expansion into Hong Kong marks a significant milestone in our journey, made possible through our association with Fred Kan & Co. This move opens up a world of opportunities for investors, private equity, family offices, high net worth individuals and companies by streamlining inbound and outbound market entry, eliminating the need for external legal counsel and ensuring a seamless experience for all parties involved.'Fred Kan & Co. was established in 1981 in Hong Kong and the firm has teams practicing in the areas of arbitration and mediation, construction, litigation, corporate and corporate finance, intellectual property, employment and real estate.'We are honoured to be associated with K3 Legal and through this association we can now offer a more rounded and seamless service to clients in Hong Kong, Mainland China including the Greater Bay Area, and now, New Zealand,' said Mr Fred Kan, Founding Partner, Fred Kan & Co.China and New Zealand enjoy close economic and trade ties. The New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement was signed in 2008 and was the first free trade agreement that the People's Republic of China signed with any developed country. In 2013, New Zealand joined the China's Belt and Road Initiative to further strengthen ties between both countries.According to New Zealand Trade & Enterprise 2022 figures, China continues to be New Zealand's primary trading partner, with total two-way goods and services trade amounting to NZ$38.5 billion in the year ending June 2022. During this period, China maintained its position as New Zealand's largest market for both exports (NZ$20.9 billion) and imports (NZ$17.6 billion).'K3 Legal Hong Kong offers clients a comprehensive suite of legal solutions spanning immigration, commercial law, arbitration, and effective dispute resolution. This gives clients the strategic legal support to navigate complex challenges across multiple jurisdictions with confidence and clarity, added Ms. Chen.Hashtag: #K3LegalHongKong

About The K3 Group ()

Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand with international partnerships, The K3 Group is made up of three pillars, namely K3 Human Resources, K3 Accounting, and K3 Legal, creating an expertise powerhouse providing clients with a unique perspective from every angle. This multi-dimensional approach means clients have access to teams of experts with a history of success across the Fortune 500, government, multinationals, small-to-medium enterprises, and startups.



About Fred Kan & Co. ()

Established in 1981, Fred Kan & Co. offers comprehensive legal solutions to both domestic and international corporate clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the firm has a presence in Mainland China and Tokyo, Japan. Fred Kan & Co. is a commercial law firm covering company and corporate finance, intellectual property, employment, dispute resolution, real estate, trust, private client, etc. It is particularly well-known for its expertise in handling construction-related legal matters and a track record assisting clients with issues related to construction contracts, tender documents, and construction disputes.



About K3 Legal Hong Kong ()

K3 Legal Hong Kong is the Hong Kong office of New Zealand's K3 Legal. Through association with Fred Kan & Co., K3 Legal Hong Kong offers legal services to companies, investors, family offices, ultra and high net wealthy individuals, private equity for inward and outbound New Zealand investment.



