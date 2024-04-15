Afghanistan-Kazakhstan Chamber Of Commerce Opens

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials in Herat province have recently announced the opening of a joint trade chamber between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan in Herat province.

The authorities of the Taliban administration stated that the Afghanistan-Kazakhstan Chamber of Commerce was inaugurated on Sunday, April 14th, by Hayatullah Mohajer Farahi, the Deputy Governor of Herat, and Ali Khan Yessim Goldiev, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Kabul, and the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, officials describe the purpose of opening the Afghanistan-Kazakhstan Chamber of Commerce as facilitating and increasing trade relations between the two countries.

This comes as the Ministry of Commerce announced in August last year that the private sectors of Afghanistan and Kazakhstan had signed trade contracts worth over $100 million in the city of Astana.

Kazakhstan is among the countries that have increased their trade relations with Afghanistan following the resurgence of the Taliban regime.

