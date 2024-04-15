Global Vehicle Access Control Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Hack-Proof Keyless Systems Rises In Prominence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Access Control - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for Vehicle Access Control estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Non-Biometric Vehicle Access Control Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Biometric Vehicle Access Control Systems segment is estimated at 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Vehicle Access Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
With OEM Integration of Physical Access Control Systems in Vehicles Linked to Automotive Production Trends, It Pays to Understand Where the Automotive Industry is Heading in the Coming Years Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes Add to Market Nervousness As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes, Uncertainty Rips Through the Supply Chain Rise in Automobile Thefts & the Ensuing Stringent Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention Regulations Spur Demand for Physical Vehicle Access Control Systems Vehicle Access Control Systems Grow in Significance as the Number of Cars Stolen Each Year Increases Keyless Vehicle Access Control Still Remains the Most Widely Used Secure Vehicle Access Control System Hack-Proof Keyless Systems Rises in Prominence Biometrics Emerges to be the Future of Vehicle Access Control Systems Growing Installation of Vehicle Barriers for Controlling Unauthorized Vehicle Access in Restricted Areas Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Solutions Robust Growth in Electronic Tolling (ETC) to Benefit Investments in Vehicle Access Control Deployments Focus on RFID Technology for Vehicle Access Control Special Focus on ANPR Based Vehicle Access Control
