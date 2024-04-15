Biden assembles protection conference over Iranian assault

(MENAFN) In response to an Iranian drone attack targeting Israel, the administration of United States President Joe Biden has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Israel's security. President Biden interrupted a weekend visit to his Delaware beach home, returning to the White House for urgent consultations with his national security advisers.



The White House emphasized President Biden's steadfast commitment to Israel's defense, characterizing the United States support as "ironclad." Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the United States National Security Council, underscored the administration's stance, stating, "The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran."



The statement came shortly after Iran launched a swarm of suicide drones against Israel, reportedly in retaliation for a recent missile strike that claimed the lives of seven military officers at the Iranian consulate in Damascus. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the drone raid, attributing its origin to Iranian territory.



Adrienne Watson noted that the situation was expected to evolve over several hours, with President Biden closely monitoring developments through regular updates from his national security advisers. Additionally, the Biden administration remains in constant communication with Israeli officials, as well as other regional partners and allies, to address the escalating tensions.



Prior to the drone attack, President Biden abruptly cut short his weekend retreat, signaling the gravity of the situation and the administration's concerns about the possibility of an "imminent" Iranian strike against Israel. This move underscores the urgency with which the Biden administration is addressing the evolving security challenges in the Middle East.



As the situation continues to unfold, President Biden's swift response and the administration's reassurance of support for Israel underscore the complexities of regional dynamics and the ongoing efforts to maintain stability in the face of escalating tensions. The White House's actions reflect a commitment to prioritizing the security interests of its allies while navigating the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

