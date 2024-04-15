Southeast Asian Countries Express Concern On Mideast Escalating Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (KUNA) -- Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia expressed, Monday, deep concern towards continuous escalations between Iran and Israeli occupation after the former's retaliatory strikes against latter.

In a statement Monday, Philippine Foreign Ministry urged all parties to de-escalation the situation and find a peaceful solution, calling on all countries to oblige to the international law, while the Singaporean Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned the Iranian strikes, noting that it will further escalate the tension in the region.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the UN Security Council to act immediately to de-escalate tensions and continue working toward lasting peace in the Middle East.

The Southeast Asian countries called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, avoid escalatory actions, focus on ensuring an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages, stressing the need for an immediate safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to affected civilians in Gaza.

Last Saturday night, Iran launched a massive attack with marches and missiles on targets inside the Israeli occupation in response to the bombing of the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus. (end)

ayb













MENAFN15042024000071011013ID1108094941