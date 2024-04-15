Azerbaijan To Launch COP29 Website This Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The COP29 website - will be launched thisweek, Narmin Jarchalova, Chairwoman of the Board of the COP29Azerbaijan Operating Company and Chief Operations Officer for COP29Azerbaijan, said this at the first press conference of COP29Presidency, Azernews reports.

She noted that getting the latest updates about the conferencefrom the site will be possible.

Jarchalova, said during the first press conference of the COP29presidency that Azerbaijan has previously hosted variousinternational events.

"However, in terms of the number of participants and the scale,COP29 will become the largest event hosted by Azerbaijan. The BakuOlympic Stadium has been chosen as the venue for the event.

This decision was made in consultation with the UN and based onthe experience of previous COP events. So far, during large-scaleevents held in this space, the efficient use and sustainability ofthe infrastructure have been fully ensured," she said.

The official also mentioned that the territory plan is beingdeveloped in coordination with the UN team to ensure that the Blueand Green Zones, which will be organised during COP29, arecompactly located within the stadium area and minimise potentialnegative impacts on the environment.

"To organise all plenary sessions of the conference in one spacearound the stadium, additional structures will be installed. Allaccommodation options will soon be available on a unifiedinternational platform," she added.

The event's Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan, LeylaHasanova, noted during the first press conference of the COP29presidency that youth-related activities occupy an important placeat the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention onClimate Change (COP29).







She emphasised the broadening of youth development and exchangeinitiatives, along with measures to enhance their engagement inglobal affairs.

"Youth must unite as climate change poses a threat to us all, the younger generation will inherit the consequencesof climate change," she added.