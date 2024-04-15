Israeli Occupation Kills 1 Palestinian, Injures 2 Others In Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 15 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Monday the death a Palestinian boy and said that two others were injured during Israeli incursion in Nablus.

According to local sources, Yazan Shtayyeh, 17, from east Nablus, was shot in the chest by the Israeli occupation army.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that a serious injury from live ammunition in the chest, foot and abdomen was taken to the hospital during the clashes with the occupation's forces, and another was suffering a foot injury.

According to eyewitnesses, the Palestinian who was taken to the hospital in serious condition, was injured while he was inside his vehicle during the incursion and remained bleeding for half an hour before the occupation forces allowed him to be transferred to the hospital.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed one of the city's neighborhoods, surrounded a building and demanded through loudspeakers that one of the young men to surrender before arresting him and withdrawing.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of martyrs in the West Bank since October 7 went up to 465 martyrs and more than 4,800 injuries. (end)

nq













MENAFN15042024000071011013ID1108094864