Mamata Banerjee Warns Of Possible Tension In Bengal On Ram Navami

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 15 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday cautioned about possible attempts to trigger tension and violence in the state on the occasion of Ram Navami.

“The BJP candidate is a leader of the goons. There might be a repetition of the event of the Central forces firing witnessed at Sitalkuchi during the 2021 state assembly polls. April 17 is the day when they might try to trigger tension and violence. I am warning everybody not to get trapped by provocation. They do not want peaceful polls. They want only violence,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a rally at Cooch Behar district on Monday.

She also referred to the reported event of Income Tax raids at the chopper of the party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“IT sleuths checked his chopper thinking there was gold and cash. We do not move around with such things. BJP leaders do that. If we need anything we will beg from our mothers,” the Chief Minister said.

She also attacked the BJP for including the Uniform Civil Code issue in the party manifesto.“The manifesto reflects exactly what I had predicted earlier. The Uniform Civil Code will mean that the tribal population will not have a separate identity,” the Chief Minister said.

She also challenged the BJP to come out with a white paper on the alleged corruption in West Bengal as well as in the BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

“If you have the courage, come out with a white paper on the issue of corruption. At the same time, if you have the courage also come out with similar white papers in states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra,” the Chief Minister said.