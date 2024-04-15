Dubai International Airport rises to second place in world passenger rankings

(MENAFN) In a significant achievement, Dubai International Airport has surged from fifth to second place globally in terms of both international and domestic passenger traffic, as per the latest rankings released by the Airports Council International for the year 2023. This milestone marks the first time in its history that Dubai International Airport has secured the second spot on the list, following its previous fifth-place ranking in 2022.



According to the Airports Council International's updated classification, the top five busiest airports worldwide for 2023 included Atlanta Airport in the United States, claiming the first position with approximately 104.6 million passengers and recording a notable growth rate of 11.7 percent. Dubai Airport made a remarkable leap, ascending three places compared to the previous year, with approximately 86.99 million passengers and an impressive growth rate of 31.7 percent. Following closely behind, Dallas-Fort North Airport secured the third spot with 81.75 million passengers, while London Heathrow Airport and Tokyo Airport claimed the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with 79.18 million and 78.7 million passengers. Tokyo Airport notably recorded a substantial growth rate of 55.1 percent.



The official report highlights a significant uptick in global traveler numbers for 2023, nearing 8.5 billion individuals. This represents a substantial increase of 27.2 percent compared to 2022 or a remarkable recovery of 93.8 percent from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.



Dubai International Airport's ascent to the second position underscores its growing significance as a key hub for international and domestic travel, reflecting the city's status as a global aviation hub and tourist destination. The notable increase in passenger traffic not only signifies a rebound from the challenges posed by the pandemic but also signals renewed confidence and momentum in the aviation sector on a global scale.

