Packaging Testing Market Is Projected To Grow $16.53 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.6: Exclusive Report By Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Packaging Testing Market , By Product Type (Transit Packaging Testing, Consumer Packaging Testing, Medical Packaging Testing, Active Packaging Testing, and Others), By Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paper & Board, and Others), By Technology (Physical Testing, Chemical Testing, Microbiological Testing, and Others), By End-User Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Logistics, and Others ) , and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global packaging testing market was valued at $ 9.90 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $ 16.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6 % from 2023 to 2030

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $9.90 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $16.53 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material, By Technology, By End-User Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Stringent regulations for packaging quality and safety

. Rising demand for packaged food and beverages

. Growth of the e-commerce sector

. Increasing counterfeiting and piracy Restraints & Challenges . High capital investment requirements

. Limitations of conventional testing methods

. Shortage of skilled testing personnel

Market Trends :

Increased Focus on Sustainable Packaging: With the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, companies are increasingly adopting eco-friendly packaging materials. This trend is driving the demand for testing services to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of these packaging solutions.

Technological Advancements in Testing Methods: The market is witnessing advancements in testing technologies, such as non-destructive testing methods, to enhance efficiency and accuracy in evaluating packaging quality. This trend is expected to drive market growth as companies seek more reliable testing solutions.

Market Opportunities :

One of the key opportunities in the packaging testing market is the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. With increasing awareness about environmental conservation, consumers are opting for eco-friendly packaging materials. This trend is driving the need for rigorous testing of packaging materials to ensure they meet sustainability standards. Companies are focusing on developing packaging that is recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable. This presents a lucrative opportunity for testing labs to offer specialized testing services for sustainable packaging materials. With the rise in regulations and standards for sustainable packaging, there is a growing need for testing to certify compliance with these requirements.

Another market opportunity lies in the advancements in technology for packaging testing. With the evolution of new materials and packaging designs, there is a need for innovative testing methods to ensure the safety and quality of packaging. Technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic testing are being adopted to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of packaging testing processes. This provides testing labs with the opportunity to invest in cutting-edge technology and offer specialized testing services to cater to the evolving needs of the packaging industry. Improved testing methods can help companies in identifying potential issues in packaging design and materials, leading to improved product safety and consumer satisfaction.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, to guarantee the quality and safety of medical packaging, Intertek introduced Protek healthcare packaging testing.

In January 2021, SGS unveiled a new line of intelligent packaging testing solutions that incorporate robotics, automation, and analytical tools.

Key Market Takeaways :

Packaging Testing Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and technological advancements in testing methods.

On the basis of product type, the transit packaging testing segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the rise in online shopping and e-commerce activities.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the presence of key players and stringent regulations regarding packaging quality.

Key players operating in the packaging testing market include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, TÜV SÜD, ALS Ltd., Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, EMSL Analytical, and Campden BRI, who are investing in R&D to enhance their testing capabilities and expand their market presence.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Transit Packaging Testing

Consumer Packaging Testing

Medical Packaging Testing

Active Packaging Testing Others



By Material:



Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paper & Board Others



By Technology:



Physical Testing

Chemical Testing

Microbiological Testing Others

By End-Use Industry:



Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Logistics Others

By Region:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

