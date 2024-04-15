America provides reinforcement to protect Israel

(MENAFN) American vessels as well as troops in the Middle East getting ready for a possible Iranian assault on Israel on Friday, as United States Leader Joe Biden pressured Tehran to think twice.



Iranian leaders have pledged to “punish” Israel for the April 1 air-raid on the consulate in Damascus, Syria that murdered seven officers of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, together with two of its generals. “Don’t,” Biden stated on Friday, when questioned what his message to Iran was. “We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help to defend Israel, and Iran will not succeed,” he also noted.



The Pentagon is relocating extra troops as well as gear to locations in the Middle East, to “bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection,” an unknown representative stated in a background briefing. The Defense Department did not specify the figure or sort of assets positioned, however, based on the newspaper, two demolishers– at least one weaponized with the Aegis projectiles defense procedures– have been relocated in the region.



Whereas the chief of the United States Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, has

elongated his stay in Israel, a news agency stated, quoting Israeli representatives. Kurilla landed on Thursday to organize defense against a possible Iranian attack. Tehran has stated it has an “imperative to punish” Israel because the United Nations did nothing to condemn West Jerusalem’s “reprehensible act of aggression on our diplomatic premises in Damascus” or bring the committers to justice.

