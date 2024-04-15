Man crashes vehicle into Texas government building on purpose

(MENAFN) A convicted felon, identified as 42-year-old Clenard Parker, is accused of intentionally driving a stolen 18-wheeler into a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) office in Brenham, Texas. The incident, which occurred on Friday morning, resulted in the death of one person and injuries to 13 others.



According to DPS spokesman Sergeant Justin Ruiz, Parker allegedly made a "hard right turn" and crashed into the entrance of the licensing office after being pursued by a sheriff's deputy.



All 14 individuals inside the building at the time sustained injuries, with six being transported to nearby hospitals and eight receiving treatment at the scene.



Reports indicate that Parker had visited the same DPS office the previous day, seeking to renew his commercial driver's license but was denied eligibility. Mayor Atwood Kenjura of Brenham emphasized the swift response of law enforcement officers in preventing further casualties.



Kenjura noted that if the truck had veered slightly to the left during Parker's attempt to ram the building a second time, it could have resulted in a collapse with potentially more severe injuries and fatalities.



Parker's criminal history dates back to 1999, with convictions for both felonies and misdemeanors, including charges related to illegal weapons possession and tampering with a government record. The incident has raised concerns about the safety protocols and security measures at government facilities, prompting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

