Trump suggests terms for Ukraine assistance renewal

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump has laid out conditions for potentially approving more aid to Ukraine, suggesting that assistance should be provided in the form of loans rather than gifts. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of European allies matching Washington's level of support for Kiev.



In a joint appearance with United States House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday, Trump expressed his willingness to consider Ukrainian aid legislation if certain conditions were met.



He reiterated his previous suggestion of providing aid to Ukraine in the form of loans, stating, "We’re thinking about making it in the form of a loan, instead of just a gift."



Trump's proposal marks a departure from traditional aid practices, as he raised concerns about the significant sums of money being allocated as gifts without repayment. He emphasized the need for accountability and fiscal responsibility in providing assistance to Ukraine.



Furthermore, Trump stressed the importance of European allies contributing their fair share of assistance to Ukraine. He underscored the need for collective efforts to support Kiev and address the ongoing conflict with Moscow effectively.



The former president's remarks come amid ongoing debates in Congress over new aid approvals for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have been blocking these approvals, citing concerns about the effectiveness of Biden's strategy in ending the conflict. However, Johnson, facing pressure from within his party, is reportedly considering advancing a USD60 billion Ukraine funding bill to a House vote.



Trump's stance on Ukraine aid reflects his continued influence within the Republican Party and his desire for a more strategic approach to foreign assistance. As discussions over aid continue, Trump's conditions could shape the direction of United States support for Ukraine in the coming months.

