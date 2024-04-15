Media reports democrats utilize campaign funds to pay Biden`s attorneys

(MENAFN) Reports have emerged indicating that the Democratic Party diverted political donations to assist in covering legal expenses incurred by President Joe Biden during an investigation into mishandling state secrets. According to Axios, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) made payments totaling over USD1.5 million to lawyers or firms representing Biden between July 2023 and February 2024. These payments coincided with a probe by the Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel into Biden's handling of classified documents retained after his tenure as vice president.



While these payments were being made, the Biden campaign intensified its criticism of former President Donald Trump for utilizing political donations to fund his legal defense. Trump reportedly faced substantial legal fees, exceeding USD100 million, in defending himself against multiple criminal charges, including indictments brought by Biden's DOJ.



The revelation of the DNC's financial support for Biden's legal costs has drawn attention due to the contrast with the party's previous condemnation of Trump's similar actions. Democrats had previously mocked Trump for soliciting donations to cover his legal expenses, with DNC executive director Sam Cornale warning against using non-existent funds from the Republican National Committee (RNC) for such purposes. This development underscores the complexities and controversies surrounding the use of campaign funds for legal matters within the political landscape.

