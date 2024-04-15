Abu Ghraib survivors set to have their claims heard in US court

(MENAFN) After two decades since reports surfaced of prisoner abuse at Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison, three survivors are finally set to have their claims heard in an American court. Scheduled to commence on Monday in a federal court near Washington, the trial marks a significant milestone in the civil lawsuit filed by former inmates against the United States military contractor they hold responsible for their suffering. The defendant, CACI International, has attempted to dismiss the case over 20 times in the past 16 years, prolonging the pursuit of justice for the survivors.



CACI, a private security contractor that supplied interrogators to Abu Ghraib, has consistently denied allegations of detainee abuse and sought protection under the government's sovereign immunity as a Pentagon contractor. However, the plaintiffs argue that CACI played a pivotal role in facilitating their torture by either directing or condoning abuses perpetrated by military personnel, with the intent of coercing prisoners for interrogation purposes. All three plaintiffs are Iraqi civilians who endured captivity at Abu Ghraib before being released without charges.



The forthcoming trial is hailed as a rare opportunity for accountability, particularly regarding the grave injustices suffered by Iraqis following the United States invasion in 2003. Advocates, including the Center for Constitutional Rights representing the plaintiffs, emphasize the significance of this legal proceeding as the first lawsuit enabling victims of United States post-9/11 torture to seek redress in a court of law. As the trial unfolds, it underscores the enduring pursuit of justice and accountability for the atrocities committed at Abu Ghraib, offering hope for closure and recognition of the survivors' suffering.

