Palestinian Killed, Three Injured By Israeli Forces In Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, April 15 (Petra) - A Palestinian was killed and 3 others were injured on Monday morning by live bullets during clashes with Israeli occupation forces in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.Palestine Red Crescent Society's spokesman Ahmed Jibril said that a civilian was seriously wounded by occupation bullets in the chest and soon lost his life, and another was shot in the foot and transferred to the hospital in the city.He explained that Israeli special units infiltrated the Al-Marij neighborhood in Nablus and raided a building as occupation forces sent military reinforcements to the place under the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians.