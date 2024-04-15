PRCS Confirms Release Of Two Detained Crew Members By Israeli Forces

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 15 (Petra) - The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has announced the release of two of its crews by the Israeli occupation forces after 50 days of detention.In a statement issued on Monday, the PRCS explained that the occupation forces had apprehended them at a military checkpoint in Khan Yunis while they were on a mission to evacuate patients from Al-Amal Hospital on February 25th.It further noted that the occupation forces still detain six members of the society's crews, with their fate remaining unknown.