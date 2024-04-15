Madfooatcom Leads List Of 50 Financial Technology Companies

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- MadfoatCom has emerged as a leader in the Middle East's financial technology sector, securing the top position in the Top 50 Financial Technology Companies list by "Forbes Middle East" for the year 2024.In a statement issued on Monday, MadfoatCom credited its achievement to the company's steadfast commitment to innovation and the increasing adoption of electronic payment and money transfer solutions worldwide. The evaluation process by "Forbes Middle East" highlighted MadfoatCom's innovative approach and its impact on the financial technology landscape.MadfoatCom's electronic platform, "eFAWATEERcom", facilitated over 52.6 million transactions, representing a significant contribution to the region's digital payment ecosystem with a total value surpassing $16.3 billion in the fiscal year 2023.