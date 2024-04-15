21-Karat Gold Price Hits JD47.70 Per Gram In Local Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) - The current selling price of 21-Karat gold, the favored choice among citizens in the local market, reached JD47.70 per gram on Monday in goldsmiths' shops, compared to a buying price of JD45.70.As per the daily bulletin released by the General Association for Owners of Jewelry Shops, the selling price of one gram of 24-karat gold stood at JD55, while 18-karat gold was priced at JD42.70.Trading in the global market commenced Monday morning with the yellow metal priced at $2,357 per ounce.