(MENAFN) United States Senator J.D. Vance has criticized the Biden administration's handling of the conflict in Ukraine, arguing that Kiev lacks the resources needed to win against Moscow and that Washington has no viable plan to support it effectively. Vance's remarks come in response to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's assertion that Ukraine's struggles are exacerbated by political paralysis in Congress, particularly among certain Republican lawmakers who have stalled a crucial USD60 billion aid package for Ukraine.



In an op-ed published in the New York Times, Vance addressed Schumer's claims and accused President Joe Biden of failing to provide clear guidance on Ukraine's needs and the realities on the ground. He emphasized that Ukraine requires more soldiers and military equipment than it currently has access to, even with conscription measures in place. Vance argued that the proposed USD60 billion aid package falls short of what Ukraine needs to reverse the tide of the conflict.



According to Vance, the United States lacks the manufacturing capacity to produce the necessary weapons and ammunition at the scale required by Ukraine. He highlighted the limited production capacity for artillery shells, noting that even with efforts to increase output, the United States can only meet a fraction of Ukraine's demand. Additionally, Vance criticized the White House's messaging, which portrays funding for Kiev as beneficial for the United States military industry, arguing that it fails to address the fundamental challenges facing Ukraine.



Overall, Vance's critique underscores growing concerns within Congress about the adequacy of United States support for Ukraine and the lack of a comprehensive strategy to address the conflict effectively. As tensions continue to escalate in the region, the debate over how best to assist Ukraine and confront Russian aggression is likely to intensify.

