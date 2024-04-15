Beijing criticizes America, allies for assaulting China

(MENAFN) Ahead of a trilateral summit in Washington involving the United States, Japan, and the Philippines, Beijing has strongly criticized the three nations for what it perceives as attempts to "smear and attack" China. The summit, hosted by United States President Joe Biden, aimed to underscore American support for Japan and the Philippines amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.



In a joint statement released prior to the summit, the United States, Japan, and the Philippines condemned China's actions in the South China Sea, labeling its maritime claims as "unlawful" and accusing Beijing of engaging in "dangerous and aggressive behavior." The statement further expressed opposition to China's militarization efforts in the disputed waters.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning denounced the trilateral statement, asserting that Beijing opposes any actions that escalate tensions and jeopardize regional security. Mao criticized Japan and the Philippines for allegedly introducing bloc confrontation into the region and engaging in trilateral cooperation at the expense of other countries' interests.



Despite assertions from Washington that the summit was not directed against China, Mao argued that the content of the trilateral statement speaks for itself. She characterized the statement as a clear attempt to undermine China and accused the participating nations of orchestrating a smear campaign against Beijing.



The remarks from Beijing underscore the deepening rift between China and its neighbors, as well as its growing antagonism towards perceived encroachments on its sovereignty and territorial claims. As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate in the Indo-Pacific, diplomatic confrontations like the one witnessed ahead of the trilateral summit reflect the complex dynamics shaping the region's security landscape.

