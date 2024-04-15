Huize Partners With Ruihua Health Assurance To Launch “Darwin Critical Care No.9” – A Customized Critical Illness Insurance Product

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the“Company” or“we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in China, today announced that it has partnered with Ruihua Health Assurance Corporation (“Ruihua Health Assurance”) to launch“Darwin Critical Care No.9”, the latest customized critical illness insurance product in the“Darwin Critical Care” series, which was first launched in 2018.



“Darwin Critical Care No.9” provides extensive coverage for 108 critical, 35 moderate, and 40 mild illnesses, and it is distinguished by four key product highlights: i) cost-effective and extended coverage, with a minimum annual premium of RMB 202.5 and the eligibility for the first claim of severe illness extending to the age of 65, ii) optional addition benefit payouts upon the first diagnosis of a severe illness, equivalent to the sum of premium paid; iii) additional claims for mild-to-moderate illnesses (a maximum of 7 claims); and iv) optional benefits including multiple benefits for critical illnesses, supplemental coverage for severe malignant tumors and specified cardiovascular diseases.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented,“We are excited to present the latest addition to our successful produce series, 'Darwin Critical Care Series'. In this new product, we introduced another innovative and cost-effective feature: additional benefit payouts upon the first diagnosis of a severe illness, equivalent to the sum of premiums paid. This new feature offers enhanced and comprehensive coverage for our customers and reflects our strident commitment to meeting their needs. As a leading insurance technology platform, we will continue harnessing our extensive customer insights, advanced data analytics expertise, and solid product innovation capabilities to explore new market opportunities and develop customized products that meet our customers' life-long protection needs.”

About Ruihua Health Assurance Corporation

Founded in 2018, Ruihua Health Assurance Corporation is a professional health insurance company approved by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission with a registered capital of RMB 500 million. The Company is dedicated to promoting the in-depth integration and development of commercial health insurance and health management services through its“4C” healthcare business model which consists of“Special Care”,“Urgent Care”,“Long-term Care” and“Total Care”, focusing on the evolving needs of citizens for medical care, healthcare, retirement, and nursing care.

For more information, please visit .

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in China. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit .

