Biden Urges Congress To Pass Bill That Includes Aid For Ukraine And Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden had a phone call with top congressional leaders and stressed the“urgent need” for the House to pass the bill that includes aid for Ukraine and Israel.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by CNN.

“The President discussed the urgent need for the House of Representatives to pass the national security supplemental as soon as possible,” the White House said Sunday.

McConnell, Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries all participated in the call, according to the White House.

In addition, at a news conference Sunday, Schumer urged the GOP-led House

to move

on the Senate-passed aid package in the wake of the Iranian attack.

Johnson: House will try to approve Israel aid package this week

“The best way to help Israel and to help Ukraine is to pass the supplemental this week. I've called on Speaker Johnson to do that,”

Schumer said.

The House has thus far declined to take a vote on the Senate-passed legislation, with many House conservatives opposed to sending additional aid to Ukraine and wanting stricter US southern border policies included in any aid package.



As reported by Ukrinform, Mike Johnson refused to introduce the bill supporting Ukraine passed by the Senate to the House of Representatives. Instead, he said he plans to submit his own initiative, which will include "some important innovations" in the text.

On February 13, the US Senate in the final vote supported a bill that provides $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, $60 billion of which is for Kyiv.

The document must be approved by the House of Representatives before it is sent to US President Joe Biden for signature.