Brigadier General Shvediuk Assumes Command Of OC West

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvediuk has been appointed commander of the Operational Command West.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by the command's press service .

"From today, I am honored to lead, without exaggeration, one of the most powerful military formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am very grateful for the trust of the command, which entrusted me with this responsible mission," the press service quoted Shvediuk as saying.

update: 54 combat clashes along Ukraine frontline

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Volodymyr Hordiychuk as Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Photo: ArmyInform