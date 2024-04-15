Brigadier General Shvediuk Assumes Command Of OC West

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvediuk has been appointed commander of the Operational Command West.
According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by the command's press service .
"From today, I am honored to lead, without exaggeration, one of the most powerful military formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am very grateful for the trust of the command, which entrusted me with this responsible mission," the press service quoted Shvediuk as saying. Read also: War
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Volodymyr Hordiychuk as Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.
Photo: ArmyInform
