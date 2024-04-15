Four People Killed In Enemy Shelling Of Siversk In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four men aged 36 to 86 were killed in Russia's shelling of Siversk, Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Four people were killed in the shelling of Siversk. The city was shelled with rocket artillery last night - now it has been confirmed that four men aged 36 to 86 were killed in the shelling," the regional governor wrote.

Russians hit Sloviansk center with missile, damaging apartment blocks

He emphasized that Russians are trying to kill as many Ukrainian people as possible, and the only way to protect themselves is to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

As reported, on April 14, Russian troops killed one resident and wounded two more in Ocheretyne of the Donetsk region.