New IMF Managing Director Appointed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Kristalina Georgieva was re-elected as the head of the IMF.

Azernews reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF)issued a statement on it.

According to the statement, the Executive Board of theInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday selected KristalinaGeorgieva to serve as IMF managing director for a second five-yearterm starting on Oct. 1, 2024.

The statement said that the decision was adopted unanimously her tenure, Georgieva was praised for her "strong andflexible" leadership in dealing with a number of major globalupheavals.

The board is focused on strengthening Georgiyeva's support forfund members through effective policy advice, capacity building,and funding, the statement noted.

After being re-elected as the head of the IMF, Georgieva saidthat she was honoured to continue her position as president for thesecond time for a 5-year term.

Note that the IMF is a global organisation that works to achievesustainable growth and prosperity for all of its 190 membercountries. It does so by supporting economic policies that promotefinancial stability and monetary cooperation, which are essentialto increasing productivity, job creation, and economic well-being IMF is governed by and accountable to its member countries.