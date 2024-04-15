Minister Bayramov Attends GCC Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
For the first time, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, JeyhunBayramov, attends the Foreign Minister's Meeting of the StrategicDialogue“Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council” as a guest ofhonour, Azernews reports, citing the post sharedby Aykhan Hajizade, press secretary of the Ministry of ForeignAffairs, on his official "X" account.
"Much has been accomplished among our countries, and even moreis to come," he noted.
Note that Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of ForeignAffairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, during hisvisit to Tashkent.
"Together, we reaffirmed our commitment to further deepening theAzerbaijan-Uzbekistan strategic partnership and filling it with newpractical substance," said the Azerbaijani minister.
