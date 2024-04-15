COP29 Presidency Hosts Inaugural Press Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The Presidency of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) tothe UN Framework Convention on Climate Change hosted its firstpress conference on April 15, Azernews reports.

The press conference featured addresses from various key figuresincluding COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, LeadNegotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, Chief Executive Officer Elnur Soltanov,Chair of the COP29 Operating Company and Chief Operating OfficerNarmin Jarchalova, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion NigarArpadarai, and UN Youth Climate Champion Leyla Hasanova.

At the first press conference held at the COP29 Presidencyheadquarters, COP29 Chief Executive Officer Elnur Soltanov saysthat COP29 will be a platform for broad discussion and action onaccelerating the transition to green energy.

UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29, NigarArpadarai, said at a press conference that the upcoming decisionsat the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku will affectmany countries.

“Climate issues are issues that concern the whole world. Thecountries of the world are coming together to discuss all this29, in this regard, is a very authoritative event. The decisionsthat will be made here will affect many countries,” Arpadaraiemphasized.

COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev noted during the firstpress conference of the COP29 presidency that Azerbaijan engages inthe COP29 negotiation process with all involved parties through theprism of transparency, inclusiveness, and neutrality.

"All parties are engaged in comprehensive discussions on the keytopics of the COP29 negotiations, which include climate finance efforts are underway to explore potential solutions for thesuccessful conclusion of the negotiations," the official said.

President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Partiesto the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) MukhtarBabayev said during the first press conference of the COP29presidency stressed that Azerbaijan sees green transition among itsnational priorities.

He mentioned that hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan demonstrates theinternational community's trust in the policies pursued by thecountry under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev at bothnational and international levels, including efforts to addressclimate change.

"Within the framework of the presidency and the hosting ofCOP29, our country will demonstrate continuous activity towardsstrengthening global solidarity on climate change issues,"emphasized Babayev.

Babayev also noted that Azerbaijan has joined the Global MethanePledge, which involves voluntary commitments by states to reducemethane emissions, and has set a goal to increase the share ofrenewable energy sources in installed electricity capacity to 30percent by 2030.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision wasmade at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 lastyear. Baku will become the center of the world and will receiveabout 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is anagreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system COP-the Conference of the Parties-is the highest legislativebody overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention onClimate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to theConvention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is heldannually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin,and its secretariat is located in Bonn.