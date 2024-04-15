Qatar Cup To Begin On May 1: QSL

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) yesterday announced the dates for Qatar Cup 2024, featuring the top four clubs in 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League (ESL) standings.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and Khalifa International Stadium will host the semifinal matches on May 1, 2024, where the first-placed team will play against the fourth-placed team and the second-placed team will play against the third-placed team.

Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium of Al Duhail club will host the final match on May 4, 2024. The kick-off will be at 7pm.

The semi-final teams and rest of the details will be announced after the end of league championship, of which the final standings will determine the four competing clubs.

It may be noted that if the teams are tied at the end of regular time, penalty kicks will be resorted to directly without extra time.

Al Sadd are currently leading the ESL standings with 43 points, followed by Al Gharafa, who are two points behind the leaders.

Al Rayyan are placed third with a total of 38 points while Al Wakrah are fourth on the points table with 37 points.

Reigning Amir Cup champions Al Arabi are fifth with 26 points.

With three rounds remaining in the league, the ESL will resume tomorrow with teams set to complete their games from postponed 13 round.