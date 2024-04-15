Disney adjusts disability access service program amid exploitation concerns

(MENAFN) Disney has revealed adjustments to its Disability Access Service program (DAS) following reports of individuals exploiting current regulations.



The program, introduced by the company in 2013, aims to aid guests who face difficulties waiting in ride queues for prolonged periods, as stated on Disney's website.



It allows guests with a "developmental disability such as autism or similar" to return to an attraction at a certain time without having to wait in line - similar to a fast-track pass.



Under the existing policy, groups of up to six individuals are permitted to utilize the pass simultaneously. However, starting next month, certain parks will reduce this allowance to four individuals. It remains uncertain from the guidance provided on Disney's website whether families consisting of six or more members will be exempt from these modifications.



Additionally, guests will now have to wait 120 days before they are eligible to reapply for the DAS program, doubling the current waiting period of 60 days.



According to a report from a US-based news agency, a Disney spokesperson stated on Friday that the DAS program is the most frequently requested service at Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.



The spokesperson highlighted that applications for the program have tripled over the past five years. This surge in demand includes individuals attempting to utilize the service inappropriately, for purposes not intended by the program.

