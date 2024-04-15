Envoy Interacts With Indian Fishermen During Eid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an event organised by the Indian embassy in partnership with Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), Qatar Tamizhar Sangam (QTS), and Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), Ambassador H E Vipul interacted with Indian fishermen, mostly from Tamil Nadu. Held during the occasion of Eid, the event brought together distinguished guests, community members, and around 160 fishermen.

Ambassador Vipul, Dr Vaibhav First Secretary Indian Embassy alongside ICBF officials and other distinguished guests, graced the event.

Muhammed Kunhi, ICBF Secretary, delivered the welcome address, setting the tone for an event filled with meaningful moments and gestures of kindness.

ICBF Vice President Deepak Shetty highlighted ICBF's commitment to supporting fishermen, emphasizing the organization's dedication to their welfare. This sentiment was echoed by ICC President AP Manikandan and QTS President Manibarathi, who spoke about the importance of community support.

In his speech, Ambassador Vipul underscored the significance of the food kits distributed to the fishermen. A total of 250 food kits were distributed on this occasion, providing vital support to those in need.

The highlight of the event was the interaction between Ambassador Vipul and the fishermen, as well as the symbolic handover of food kits by Ambassador and other distinguished guests. Zareena Ahad expertly emceed the event, while Shankar Goud, Head of Fishermen, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks.

The event was meticulously coordinated by ICBF and QTS Managing Committee members, along with community volunteers. Additionally, Abdul Raoof Kondotty promoted ICBF insurance, furthering the organization's efforts to provide comprehensive support to the community.

The event served as a poignant reminder of the importance of compassion and solidarity, especially during Eid and other community festivals, as communities come together to support those in need.