Subdural Hematoma Treatment Market To Register A Positive CAGR By 2032 | Datahorizzon Research

The subdural hematoma treatment market is expected to gain traction at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2024 and 2032.

Subdural hematomas often result from traumatic brain injuries and have become more prevalent due to factors such as car accidents, falls, sports-related incidents, and violence. The increasing incidence of traumatic brain injuries has led to a higher demand for subdural hematoma treatment, which typically involves surgical procedures to remove hematomas and alleviate intracranial pressure. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1.7 million people in the United States sustain traumatic brain injuries annually, with adolescents aged 15 to 19 and seniors aged 65 and older being particularly affected. Consequently, the rising prevalence of traumatic brain injuries is anticipated to drive growth in the subdural hematoma treatment market.

The technological advancement of endoscopic hematoma evacuation and burr hole trephination has significantly enhanced the treatment of subdural hematoma treatments. These minimally invasive surgical procedures offer several advantages over traditional open craniotomy operations. These include smaller incisions, reduced tissue stress, quicker recovery times, and fewer postoperative complications. As a result, patients undergoing these procedures experience improved outcomes and a better quality of life.

Segmentation Overview:



The subdural hematoma treatment market has been segmented into type, treatment type, end-user, and region.

Chronic subdural hematoma treatment is the leading segment

Based on type, the market is segmented into acute subdural hematoma treatment, subacute subdural hematoma treatment, chronic subdural hematoma treatment. Chronic Subdural Hematoma Treatment is expected to dominate the market growth in the forecast period attributed to the increasing number of traumatic brain injuries.

Surgeries accounted for a dominant position in 2023

Based on treatment type, the subdural hematoma treatment market segmentation include therapeutics and surgeries. Surgeries have experienced significant growth in 2023 and are expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to a rise in the number of incidences of severe brain injuries.

Subdural Hematoma Treatment Market Report Highlights:

The subdural hematoma treatment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2032.

The rise in healthcare expenditures and advancements in surgical techniques will propel the industry growth in the forecast period.

North America registered a substantial growth for subdural hematoma treatment market in the past few years and is mainly driven by regulatory infrastructure, cost-containment measures, and patent expirations.



Some prominent players in the subdural hematoma treatment market report include Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Sophysa, Elekta AB.

