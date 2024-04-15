UK calls Iranian charge d'Affaires in response to Iranian attacks on Israel

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the British Foreign Office called in the Iranian charge d'Affaires in London for a meeting in response to the missile and drone attacks targeting Israel overnight.



"The UK condemns in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel, as well as their violation of Jordan and Iraq’s airspace," a Foreign Office representative stated in a declaration.



The representative highlighted that given the current "great tension" prevailing in the Middle East, Iran's actions were deemed as a "profoundly dangerous and unnecessary" escalation.



The UK further urged for the swift and unconditional release of the civilian ship MSC Aries and its crew, which were seized by Iranian armed forces in international waters on Saturday.



The statement underscored the necessity for Iranian authorities to promptly undertake substantive and decisive measures to de-escalate the situation and cease what was characterized as "reckless and unlawful behavior."



"The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and the security of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq," it further mentioned.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a significant barrage of drones and missiles at Israel late Saturday in retaliation for the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of several Iranian commanders.



The IRGC reportedly deployed more than 300 drones and missiles during the assault, which persisted for several hours. Despite this onslaught, many of the projectiles were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems. Assistance from the United States and France also contributed to repelling the attack.

